UPDATED: Sylacauga school board hires new science teacher

SYLACAUGA — Members of the Sylacauga Board of Education unanimously approved hiring Amy Dennis as a science teacher at Sylacauga High School during a brief called meeting Monday.
“I am honored to be back with my alma mater,” she said in a message to The Daily Home. “I look forward to providing knowledge for our future generations!"
Dennis’s hire went into immediate effect. SHS students returned to class Tuesday.
“Amy is a 2015 graduate of Sylacauga High School,” Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said.
Added board member Dr. Steven Marlowe, “It’s nice to have an alumna return home to work and be a part of the community.”
Dennis is also a graduate of Jacksonville State University, and she previously interned at B.B. Comer High School.
Dennis’s hire was the only item on Monday’s agenda.
The next regular Sylacauga school board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. A work session will be held prior at 5.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated to include a comment from Amy Dennis.
