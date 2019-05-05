SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School’s baseball team overcame adversity to defeat Bibb County 6-5 in Game 3 of a Class 5A quarterfinal playoff series Saturday at Walton Cruise Field.
Infield errors led to the Aggies falling behind 5-2 through five frames, but Sylacauga’s offense produced four runs in the final two to seal the victory.
“The game went exactly like we knew it would,” Aggies head coach Jeff Bell said. “We knew it would be back and forth, and whoever seemed to have the momentum seemed to have the upper hand.
“When they put three up in the fifth, we were kind of flat for a half-inning.
“Then we got together and said, ‘This is going to make for a hell of a story when we walk it off in the seventh, but you’ve got to keep fighting to get us there and keep us in the game.’
“They’ve done it as long as I’ve had them. They fight more than anything.”
Sylacauga first baseman Andrew Schmidt, who went 0-for-3 in his first three tries at the plate, delivered a walk-off single into center field to drive home shortstop Zach Dew from third.
“We knew he (Schmidt) would put it in play,” Bell said. “Zach’s the one we wanted at third base in that situation. Had there been any foul ball or anything we’d have to take a chance on, he’s the one we want there.
“Andrew has had really good at-bats lately, and even on some groundouts, he was hitting balls hard. It was his time. It found a hole for him, and fortunately for us, we get to keep playing.”
Schmidt said a story from Bell’s playing days helped him stay focused on the task at hand.
“He said he went 0-for-7 in one college game but had the walk-off hit,” Schmidt said. “In 10 years, I’ll forget about that 0-for-3 before that, but I’ll still remember the hit to get my boys to the next round.”
Dew’s game-clinching run was the second time the senior reached home. He also hit a solo homer to left to start the bottom of the sixth that served as a catalyst for the Aggies’ rally.
“We’ve still got to come back out Monday and get prepared, but when we hit like that 1-9, with Andrew and Daylon (Keith) staying hot, we’re really good and we’re really dangerous,” he said. “But we’ve still got a lot of work to do.”
The Aggies cut the Choctaws’ lead to 5-4 when senior Tyler Thompson, who was pinch-hitting for Anderson Wykoff, connected with an RBI single to drive in senior Lane Strickland, who was the courtesy runner for catcher Nick Mauldin.
Sylacauga pitcher Luke Vincent worked the last two innings and fanned three. His final strikeout came in the top of the seventh with the bases loaded and the Choctaws threatening to add to their lead. Vincent allowed two hits and grazed a Bibb County batter with an inside pitch.
Mauldin tied the game for Sylacauga in the bottom of the seventh with a double down the left-field line to send second baseman Jordan Ridgeway across the plate.
The Aggies drew first blood in the bottom of the third when freshman Choctaws pitcher Steven Cash walked Dew with the bases loaded to bring home Keith, Sylacauga’s senior left fielder.
In the same frame, Mauldin put Sylacauga ahead 2-0 when his sacrifice fly that brought home Ridgeway. Unfortunately for the Aggies, a miscue on the play cost them a second out when the umpire ruled Payton Natali left second base too early.
Bibb County scored a pair of runs to tie the contest 2-all in the top of the fourth. Eric Woodruff drove in Seth Wallace with a single. Brody Seales scored the tying run after the Aggies’ defense committed an error trying to retire Drake Dial at first.
The Choctaws applied pressure in the top of the fifth when Andrew Watts singled to bring around Davis Smelley, and Michael Horton’s double scored Kaden Kornegay and Watts.
Cole Porch started on the mound for the Aggies and pitched five innings. While the stat sheet might suggest he had a rough day -- seven hits, two walks, five runs allowed and two strikeouts -- Bell said Porch, who allowed just one hit through his first three innings, played well.
“What I hope doesn’t get lost in all this is the effort that Cole gave us,” Bell said. “He battles and fights. He overcame some mistakes we had on defense and kept us in the game as long as he did. He deserves all the credit in the world. He pitched his tail off today.”
Sylacauga didn’t have just the on-field adversity to battle.
A horde of raucous Bibb County fans rang cowbells and air horns in an effort to rattle the Aggies on their home turf. The Choctaws even had a fan who brought in an audio device and played Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust” every time Bibb County put out an Aggie.
But Sylacauga’s public address operator had the last laugh in this war of sound. After Schmidt’s game-winning single, Bibb County fans were treated to a classic ’90s single -- “Bye Bye Bye” by ‘NSYNC.
Sylacauga will host the winner of the Chilton County/Briarwood Christian series Friday. The if-necessary game between the Tigers and Lions was postponed to Monday due to inclement weather.