UPDATED: Sylacauga hires former Alabama QB Andrew Zow as head football coach (with photos)

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga City Board of Education on Monday hired Andrew Zow as the high school’s head football coach. Zow is the school’s first African-American hired in that position.
“I look forward to the opportunity,” he said. “It is one of those things where I have competed against Sylacauga before in the playoffs and regular season. Watching them from across the field, I knew what I was getting into, and I knew what we were up against.”
Zow said he recognized in competing against Sylacauga that it has a culture built on discipline and dedication.
“Sylacauga is like my hometown (Lake Butler, Florida); it is small but they love football,” he said. “You are excited to be around people that have the same passion that you have. That’s my passion (football), and Sylacauga has the same passion.”
Sylacauga had 90 applicants for the position. Dr. Jon Segars said he had three things he was looking for in a head coach.
“We were looking for somebody with high character, then somebody that is going to be a great teacher and then we got the coach,” he said. “It quickly became apparent you didn't have 90 when you look deep, and we looked deep into the lives of these men. I am certainly happy that we found Andrew Zow and he found us. Sometimes circumstance and timing work out and it worked out for all of us.”
Zow replaces Matt Griffith who resigned as the Aggies head coach in February. Griffith spent the past 15 years as Sylacauga’s head coach, compiling a 98-68 record. Griffith’s 98 wins are the second most in school history.
Under Griffith’s leadership, all athletic programs excelled. Zow, the former Alabama quarterback, hopes he can have the same if not more success during his time at Sylacauga.
“The vision is to be known as one of the best teams in the area but be one of the teams that everybody in the state recognizes from an athletic standpoint not just football, but our overall athletic programs have to do well,” Zow said. “ I would love for our athletic programs to be where they are if not better.”
The right mindset
Zow has a 37-50 overall record and 3-4 playoff record in eight seasons as a head coach. He led 6A Bessemer City to an 8-3 record last season.
Zow said it will take the community and a level of dedication from the adminstristation to the players to lead Sylacauga’s football program to the next level.
“It is going to take a coach coming in with the right mindset and surrounding himself with the right people when it comes to coaches, administration and any help out of the community that you can get,” he said. “The city already has pride in football, it is just adding to that. We will know in the next few years how it works and was it the right hire. We have to go into it together, it is not just going to be me. The last time I won a championship was the SEC Championship or three high school championships. It is different as a coach. I have to live up to my own expectations, that is to win, be a winner every day and be known statewide.”
Zow recalls how difficult it was to compete against Sylacauga three times while he was at Calera, which included back-to-back matchups in 2016. Calera went 1-2 against the Aggies. Their lone win came in controversial fashion, 35-34 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
“I can tell you when I was at Calera, we competed against Sylacauga in the regular season on the 10th game of the season and lost,” he said. “I knew going back, that was going to be a tough playoff game. We came back against Sylacauga in the playoff game and won by Sylacauga missing or making a field goal towards the end. The next year they came back and beat us again. Every time we lined up and had to play Sylacauga, it was the feeling of, we have talent, we have athletes on our side, but I'm not sure that’s going to be enough because of (their) discipline, culture, community and program. … Sylacauga’s culture, program and community won those games against us.”
Zow will have the tough task of changing or adjusting the Aggies offense. In his three previous stops, he has run a spread offense while Sylacauga has ran a veer/option attack for the past 15 years.
“I think you have to be balanced, you have to be able to do what your kids can do,” Zow said. “If we don't have kids that can run spread, I’ll have to figure it out myself where we are a balanced team. I think over the years, we can start developing kids at a younger age, whether it be quarterback or wide receivers, you can start developing those guys in middle school if not before.”