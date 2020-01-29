UPDATED: Sylacauga City Council prepares for retirement of fire Chief Adam Gardner (with photos)

EDITOR'S NOTE: The story has been updated to included the correct time for fire Chief Adam Gardner's retirement reception. It will be Friday, Jan. 31, at 11 a.m. at City Hall.
SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga City Council is making preparations for Sylacauga fire Chief Adam Gardner’s retirement.
Members of the council during their meeting Thursday approved a resolution declaring the chief’s duty fire helmet with personalized face shield and his fire chief badge as surplus property as part of his retirement benefits.
Gardner previously announced his last day on duty will be Friday, Jan 31.
A reception in Gardner’s honor will be Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. at City Hall. The event is open to the public, and everyone is invited.
“He has done an outstanding job,” Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl said. “During his time as chief, he has got his department fully staffed, helped our Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating go down, and has boosted morale. We want to thank him for his service to our city.”
Gardner is a Sylacauga native and a graduate of B.B. Comer High School. He has been a member of the Sylacauga Fire Department since Jan. 24, 1994.
“I went to fire school and received my certification in Childersburg with several other members of our department,” Gardner said. “I spent five years as an officer before being promoted to second lieutenant.”
Gardner then moved up the ranks to first lieutenant before being appointed interim chief in 2017. Gardner has served as chief since January 2018.
When asked why he wanted to become a firefighter, Garnder replied, “I’ve always enjoyed helping people and knew I wanted to do something in public service. It’s also something different every day. No call we receive is ever the same.
“I just really enjoy fighting fires. I always looked it at as more of an extreme sport than a job.”
The Sylacauga native said he will miss “working with the people most. Our department and the entire City Hall is like one big family.
Gardner and his wife, Daphnee, have three children, Blake, Tara and Cason, and three grandchildren, Cash, Brighton and Jet.
Upon retirement, Gardner said he is looking forward to spending more time with his family on its farm and doing more work with his homebuilding business.
The chief was also presented an Excellence in Safety Award from the city Thursday, for a perfect safety record in 2019.
Councilman Ashton Fowler was absent Thursday.
The next regular Sylacauga City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 6 p.m.
A work session will be held prior at 5.
Additional coverage of Thursday’s meeting will be in Saturday’s edition of The Daily Home.
