UPDATED: Suspects in shooting death of Moody police officer make court appearance (with photos)

PELL CITY -- The two people charged in relation to the fatal shooting of a Moody police officer last week have made their first appearance in court to be advised of their charges.
Tapero Corlene Johnson, 27, of Birmingham, and Marquisha Anissa Tyson, 28, of Birmingham, both appeared before a judge at the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City Monday morning.
Johnson appeared before Presiding Judge Phillip Seay, who said the capital murder charges against Johnson allege he intentionally caused the death of Lt. Stephen Williams on June 2.
Seay then advised Johnson of his right to remain silent and to have an attorney.
When asked, Johnson indicated to the judge he did not have legal counsel. Seay appointed Pell City attorneys Charley Tudisco and Kelly Livingston to represent him.
Seay also said Johnson may request a preliminary hearing, with that hearing taking place within 30 days of the request.
Seay said Johnson would have a status hearing on June 25 at 9 a.m.
Tyson appeared before Judge Bill Weathington and was advised on the same charges as Johnson.
Tyson also told the judge she did not have counsel, so Birmingham attorneys Micheal Hanle and Jeffery Dummire were appointed to represent her.
Tyson will appear for a status hearing the day following Johnson, June 26.
The suspects were charged Friday in connection with the shooting.
In a press conference that afternoon, St. Clair District Attorney Lyle Harmon said evidence will show Williams responded to a 911 call to the Super 8 hotel and was killed by gunfire that ensued. Harmon said the investigation continues, limiting what he can say.
No details on the shooting have been given.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell confirmed June 3 that Williams, 50, of Alabaster, died from gunshot wounds late the night before.
Russell said Williams was transported to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his wounds at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, June 2.
During the press conference last week, St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said law enforcement agencies across the state have assisted with the investigation.
“It’s been overwhelming,” he said. “It’s a very ongoing, complex and intense investigation.”
Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said Williams, a 23-year law enforcement veteran, wanted to get promoted to lieutenant while with the Moody Police Department. Hunt said that due to this wish, Williams has been posthumously promoted from sergeant to lieutenant.
“I remember the day that he applied to be a Moody police officer three years ago,” Hunt said. “I couldn’t ask for a better officer or supervisor.”
Hunt said the department had lost a top notch officer who served as a role model for other officers.
Funeral service for Williams was Monday, June 8, at Moody First Baptist Church.
Pell City police Chief Paul Irwin said several of his officers helped with parking during the funeral, with several others participating in the procession.
Throughout the situation, the Pell City department has tried to help the Moody Police Department as much as possible, Irwin said.
Irwin said he, Pell City SWAT and several other officers responded the night of Williams’ death.
“We are doing everything we can to help Moody, and I am sure they would do the same for us,” Irwin said.
Pell City fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski said his department also helped the city of Moody during the funeral.
Kurzejeski said he and some members of his department ran EMS calls during the funeral so the Moody Fire Department could attend.
He said the Leeds and Odenville fire departments also helped manage calls during the service.
St. Clair Times Editor David Atchison contributed to this story.