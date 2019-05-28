SYLACAUGA – A suspect is in custody and police continue an investigation into the attempted robbery of the Coosa Pines Credit Union around lunchtime Tuesday.
Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson on Tuesday night identified the suspect as Damion Leshawn Nix, 29, of Sylacauga. Johnson said Nix was being held on a charge of probation violation and had not been charged with the bank robbery.
During the attempted robbery, shots were fired inside the credit union on James Payton Boulevard, Johnson said. There were customers inside the facility when the shots were fired.
Johnson said no one was injured in the incident.
The suspect fled into the woods down the road from the business, where he was quickly caught by officers in the area.
The Talladega County District Attorney’s Office is working on charges pertaining to the attempted robbery, Johnson said.
Johnson said the suspect was apparently on foot when he went into the credit union to rob it.
“We have not found a vehicle right now,” he said.
Other businesses in the area were on lockdown as police officers searched the woods for the suspect. At this time, police do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident.
Johnson said the FBI is also investigating.
Further information will be released by the Police Department, Johnson said, once it becomes available.