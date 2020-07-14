UPDATED: State Rep. Ron Johnson dies, served more than 40 years in state House

TALLADEGA -- Ron Johnson, who served Talladega County for more than 40 years in the state House of Representatives, died Tuesday at UAB Hospital, according to friend and fellow state Rep. Steve Hurst.
Johnson, 76, was the longest-serving current member of the state House, having taken office in 1978. Published reports say he died from complications of liver cancer.
“I was told it was a tumor issue that was inoperable. That was my understanding,” Hurst said. “I was told due to the age factor and that he was a diabetic, he couldn’t handle the procedure.”
Johnson, a Republican from Sylacauga, was serving his 11th term in the House. His district included parts of Talladega, Coosa and Clay counties.
“I enjoy what I do and helping people. I could care less about having my picture made,” Johnson told The Daily Home after winning re-election in 2018.
Hurst said helping people was Johnson’s passion.
“Anytime I talked to Ron, he was working on personal issues for people,” Hurst said. “He had a long list all the time. He was a workhorse. He worked hard and tried to look after his constituents.
“He was very effective in Montgomery. He was probably one of the most effective legislators who’s been down there. He had people in the Senate, in the House and throughout the statehouse who trusted him. He had a way of maneuvering around and passing legislation.”
Gov. Kay Ivey issued her own statement after learning about Johnson’s passing.
“I was saddened to learn of the passing of Rep. Johnson this evening, following his recent cancer diagnosis,” said Ivey. “Ron and I have served together for many years. He was a real champion for the communities in Talladega, Coosa and Clay.
“He was engaged with the needs of his constituents, and never turned them away. He has offered much of his life to serving the people of Alabama, and I know his colleagues in the House, friends in the Senate and I will miss working with him. I pray that his loved ones feel peace knowing he is no longer suffering and is finally at rest.”
Said former state Rep. Clarence Haynes, a Talladega resident, “He has handled some major legislation. He passes more legislation, more bills than anybody. He was well-respected by both sides of the aisle.”
Haynes said Johnson’s dedication to the people of his district was a key to his success.
“That would be part of it. Just the way that he handled the job. He looked after his district and listened to his people and communicated with everybody,” said Haynes, who served from 1986-94 representing north Talladega County.
Hurst said he first got to know Johnson when Hurst served on the Talladega County Commission and Johnson was already a House member. Hurst now represents District 35, which includes part of Talladega, Calhoun and Clay counties, in the House.
“I love him like a brother,” Hurst said. “He’s been a good friend to me and my family and has been a big help to me in Montgomery. My prayers go out to his family and friends.”
Said Haynes, “If you looked up ‘friend’ in the dictionary, you would see a picture of him. I’m not sure he had any enemies. He was just a friend.”
Said former state Sen. Jim Prueitt, who served alongside Johnson in the Legislature, “Ron was a great guy who worked very, very hard for his district. He always had time for the people that he served with and will certainly be sorely missed.”
“[Ron and I] continued to market for a lot of good projects such as building new health facilities, the Talladega Rural Water Project and industrial development that meant so much to Talladega County. He was always by my side and we never really had any serious disagreements on any legislation; we always came together for the area that we served.”
Preuitt also emphasized that as someone who went to school to be a pharmacist, Johnson especially cared about matters involving the health of Alabama residents.
Former Talladega County Administrator Steve Mahaffey, a longtime friend of Johnson’s, emphasized the state representative always did his job with the people of Alabama’s best interest in mind. Mahffey stated Johnson always worked hard but never sought to take any credit or have the attention on himself.
“He was my best friend, and I was there with him through it all,” said Mahaffey. “[Johnson] always did what the people in his district wanted him to do. Even if that meant breaking party lines, he always voted for his constituents and he felt that was his greatest accomplishment within his career.”
House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) released his own statement following the news of Johnson’s passing.
“Because of his 42 years of service, State Rep. Ron Johnson was considered an institution both within the Alabama House of Representatives and the House Republican Caucus, and his loss will be felt,” said Ledbetter. “Rep. Johnson’s experience, institutional knowledge and decades of service made his voice one that commanded the respect and attention of his colleagues.”
“On behalf of the Alabama House Republican Caucus, our prayers of comfort go out to his family, his friends and the constituents that he served so ably for so long.”
Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) also released a statement.
“Losing any member of the House is difficult, but losing the body’s longest-serving member magnifies the loss even more,” said McCutcheon. “Since 1978, state Rep. Ron Johnson fought for the citizens of House District 33 in the corridors, committee rooms and chambers of the Alabama State House. Along the way, he garnered the respect of his colleagues and all who are involved in the legislative process.
“Rep. Johnson was someone I could always turn to for advice and wise counsel both before and after I became Speaker of the House, and I will miss the support he provided. We will pray for comfort and solace for his family and all who loved him.”
Talladega County Commissioner Jackie Swinford said Johnson was “a true statesman, a staple of our legislative delegation for more than 40 years.”
“He always kept the interests of Talladega County in his heart. He leaves behind some big shoes that will be hard to fill. My prayers and good wishes go out to his family.”