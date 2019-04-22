CHILDERSBURG -- A state prison inmate who escaped from a work detail in Childersburg on Friday has been recaptured.
Joel Amos Spears, 28, of Newell, was booked back into the Talladega County Jail early Sunday and charged with escape in the first degree. He was turned back over to the state Department of Corrections about 45 minutes later, according to jail records.
According to DOC, Spears was serving a 15-year sentence after being convicted of escape in the second degree in Randolph County in 2016. He was last seen at his job site in Childersburg at 9:45 p.m. Friday, according to a press release.
Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs said the Sheriff’s Office got several calls from individuals in the Renfroe area Saturday and Sunday reporting a suspicious male who matched Spears’ description. He was eventually captured on Paul Bear Bryant Drive at around 2 a.m. Sunday, Tubbs said.
He added the Sheriff’s Office was grateful residents had called in and helped recapture Spears on Sunday.
Escape in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.