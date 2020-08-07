UPDATED: St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting involving juvenile

ASHVILLE -- Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Davis Lane in Ashville around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, due to a call about a possible gunshot victim.
“The victim was a male juvenile and had been found with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.” Sheriff Billy Murray said in a press release.
Scott Higginbotham, father of the victim, said his son was in his garage with a friend with the garage doors closed when they heard a pop that was a .40 caliber bullet going through the garage door.
The bullet struck Higginbotham’s 13-year-old son, Alex, who is about to start eighth grade at Odenville Middle School.
The bullet came from a truck driving by and shooting into the air, Scott Higginbotham said.
Scott Higginbotham said his son’s friend, who is 14, grabbed him, made him lay down to apply pressure to the wound and immediately called 911.
Due to a zipline in Higginbothams’ backyard, which would have prevented a landing, an ambulance was called first to take Alex Higginbotham to a helicopter. He was then airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
On the way to the hospital from work, Scott Higginbotham said he hit a pothole on Interstate 59 that caused damage to his engine. He proceeded to pull over and run about 3 miles down the interstate before someone picked him up to help him get to his son in Birmingham.
Once Alex Higginbotham arrived at the hospital, he was immediately taken into emergency surgery.
According to Scott Higginbotham, the doctors had to cut his son open from his chest to his navel to retrieve the bullet. The doctors discovered the bullet pierced the victim’s diaphragm and went completely through his liver.
Alex Higginbothm has since been released from the hospital and is now home and in stable condition. However, he is still recovering from the incident.
“My son did not deserve this. Someone was careless and almost took my son's life. Please, if you know anything, please come forward,” said Scott Higginbotham via Facebook post.
At this time, no suspects are in custody, however, according to investigators, there is a person of interest being looked into.
The sheriff is asking if anyone has any information about this case, please contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 205- 884-3333.