UPDATED: Second victim was wounded in Tuesday shooting that left 1 dead

TALLADEGA -- A shooting on the 400 block of Coosa Street on Tuesday night left a Talladega man dead in his home, according to police Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
Thompson said Nijah Curry, 22, died from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. His death remained under investigation Wednesday morning.
A second victim, a 58-year-old male, was shot in the leg during the same altercation, Thompson said. He was taken to the emergency room at CItizens Baptist Medical Center for treatment of what appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury. Information on his condition was unavailable Thursday morning.
The events leading up to Curry’s death seemed to have taken place around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thompson said. Investigators recovered “a couple of 9 mm shell casings and several 40 caliber casings in the front yard, on the porch and in the house itself,” leading them to believe the altercation began outside and ended in the residence.
Curry’s body was inside the home when officers discovered it.
The body is being sent to the state forensics lab in Montgomery, Thompson said.
About midnight, while officers were still on the scene of Curry’s shooting, another incident was reported on the 100 block of Elizabeth Avenue involving a shooting into an unoccupied residence. This incident is also still under investigation, although there is no obvious connection with the incident on Coosa Street.
The victim reported a neighbor notified her of shots fired into her home while she was at work. She told investigators no one was in the house at the time.
Officers found at least one bullet that had penetrated the front door of the home and come into the living room, as well as evidence of a second shot that did not penetrate.
The early investigation seems to indicate the house that was shot into was not the shooter’s intended target, Thompson said.
As of Wednesday morning, there are no eye-witnesses or suspects in the case, he added.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.
“We would really like to be able have some justice for Curry’s family,” Thompson said, “but we can only work with the information that people are willing to bring forward.”