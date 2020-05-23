UPDATED; Salter Elementary staff will hold parade in honor of 3 groups of students Thursday

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include graduating kindergarten students among those who will be honored in Thursday's parade. They were mistakenly left out of the original story.
TALLADEGA -- The staff of Salter Elementary School will hold a parade Thursday, May 28, starting at 1 p.m. to honor this year’s graduating sixth-graders and graduating kindergarten students, and to welcome incoming kindergarten students.
The parade will begin at Cato’s, in the old Winn-Dixie parking lot, proceed up Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard, through Six Points and on to the school.