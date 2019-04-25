EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been edited to included the entire A/B honor roll, part of which was mistakenly left out of a previous version.
TALLADEGA -- R.L. Young Elementary School in Talladega has released its honor roll for the third nine-week grading period.
All A's
1st grade: Daejah Curry, Jaxon Dates, Peyson Duke, Major Gable, Cohen Herd, Kendyl Richardson, Elijah Rivenbark, Honesty Taylor.
2nd grade: Kylan Allen, Heath Carroll, Warren Duke, Reese East, Madeline Jennings, Rylie Moore, Seth Travis, Jesse Christenson.
3rd grade: Luke Bolding, Dale Johnson, Abbagail Lacrosse, Rebecca Miller, Hunter Padgett.
4th grade: Ashtyn Bishop, Kye Burel, Adelaide Carpenter, Natalie Davis, Kennedy Graham, Bella Hutton, Aubrey Machen, Jacie Peters, Jayden Rice, Will Smith, Kata Wilson.
5th grade: Emma Bridges, Joshua Sullivan, Katelyn Jones, Ethan Payne, Takalyn Ragland.
6th grade: Hajaa Thomas, Cole East, Payton Hutton, Lynzee Sullivan, Camauria Vincent, Mikayla Christenson.
A's & B's
1st grade: John Robert Gallahar, Matthew Gilmore, Kortnee Armbrester, Bryson Burk, Kozbi Duncan.
2nd grade: Araji Twyman, Jaylee Whitten, Claire Williams, Amari Fulton, Lyndon Vincent, Gunner Camp, Jordan Shewchuk.
3rd grade: Haleigh Baggett, Reece Duncan, Kytana Mellon, Coltyn Patefield-Smock, Jaylan Smith, Ashaunty White, Carson Wood, Bryce lackey, Abby Waites, Callie Clardy, Christian Fisher, Nathan Moore, Jada Watkins.
4th grade: Lane Thomason, Erica Curlee.
5th grade: Gionna Brownlow, Jaliyah Chatman, Grayce Davis, Landon Evans, Paisley Hindman, Kadan Jones, Zara Joseph, Joshua Lett, Taniya McKenzie, Tmyjha McKenzie, Elijah Milliken, Macaiah Mullen, Gage Thornton.
6th grade: Austin Anderson, Marleigh Guinn, Bryleigh lackey, Ta'Laya Lawler, Rachel Milliken, Bayley Rogers, Anna Kate Wallace, Gracie Wood, Emma Wright, Jesse Adams, Ean Gray, Michael Wilson, Kadan Ponder.