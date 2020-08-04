UPDATED: One man dead, one arrested following shooting in Talladega on Friday (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- An incident on East Sloan Avenue in Talladega on Friday afternoon left one man dead and another in jail, according to police.
Joseph McClain, 69, died from an apparent gunshot wound inside his car behind a residence on the 200 block of East Sloan Avenue around 2 p.m., according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
A resident of the house where the altercation took place, Kenton Ameer Collins, 48, was arrested on a charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle and was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $50,000 bond. He was still behind bars Friday evening.
Other charges will likely be forthcoming, Thompson said.
The two men seem to have been involved in a business transaction with each other but were otherwise not related, Thompson said.
McClain’s body was sent to Montgomery for an autopsy. One gun and two shell casings were recovered from the scene, Thompson said.
The investigation was still ongoing Tuesday afternoon, and the details of the events leading up to the shooting remained unclear.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.