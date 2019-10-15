EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to include the correct address for the event and also to correct Tova Lee's job title.
CHILDERSBURG -- The second annual Pumpkin Festival hosted by Childersburg Parks and Recreation is set for Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 300 First St. SE.
Admission to the festival is free and open to the general public.
“The festival was a big hit last year with the community, and we are glad to make this an annual event,” said Tova Lee, director of activities for Childersburg Parks and Recreation.
The event will feature many activities for all ages, including hayrides, face painting, inflatables, a cake auction and more.
“We will have a performance by the Glamour and Grace Girls at 1:30,” Lee said.
Costume and pumpkin carving contests are also planned for guests.Lee added the chili cookoff will return for its second year.
In addition to a day of family fun, the festival also provides many outreach opportunities.
“We will be accepting donations such as food, hay and cleaning supplies for the Childersburg Animal Shelter,” Lee said. “Guests can also bring a can or boxed food item to help Alabama Childhood Food Solutions.”
Lee added the first 100 people admitted to the festival will receive a free T-shirt.
“We will also have some for sale for $15 or $18 for plus size. We do not take credit cards or debit cards, so please bring cash,” Lee said.
According to Lee, more than 60 vendors had signed up for the event as of Friday.
“There is still time to sign up,” she said. “Anyone interested in having a booth should contact us at Parks and Rec.”
The R.S. Limbaugh Community Center is at 365 First Road in Childersburg. For more information, contact the Childersburg Parks and Recreation Department at 256-378-6225.
To reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell, send email to: RollTideLace@gmail.com.