UPDATED: Nathan Osgood named new Sylacauga fire chief

SYLACAUGA -- Nathan Osgood, 29, was appointed by members of the Sylacauga City Council as the Marble City’s new fire chief by a 5-0 vote Tuesday evening.
“I’m excited to move forward with the department,” Osgood said. “I look forward to leading and growing the department.”
Osgood’s appointment comes following the retirement of former Chief Adam Gardner on Jan 31.
Osgood is a native of Eclectic. He has been with the department for about 7-½ years and has served as a lieutenant for almost two.
Osgood is pursuing his degree in fire administration, city officials noted.
Osgood will be paid $68,272.97 a year, plus a $250 a month vehicle allowance, effectively immediately.
Osgood, Don Blair, and Jarrod Cunningham were the three candidates interviewed.
Jayne McGee, human resource specialist for Sylacauga, said the applicants were first reviewed by the Sylacauga Civil Service Board.McGee said the applicants took a fire chief test, administered by the CSB.
Cunningham, Osgood and Blair were then recommended by the CSB to the council for interviews.
The council asked the candidates the same set of questions, separately, on a variety of topics, such as department morale, budgeting and more, McGee noted.
Although the vote was unanimous, the council agreed the appointment was a tough decision.
“We are so lucky that all three candidates were perfect,” council President Lee Perryman said. “All of them had strong resumes and interviews and qualifications.”
The next City Council meeting will be Tuesday, March 17, at 6 p.m. A work session will be held prior at 5.
