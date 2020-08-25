UPDATED: Munford voters give council OK to approve Sunday alcohol sales, re-elect mayor (with photos)

MUNFORD -- The residents of Munford voted strongly in favor of authorizing their new council to pass an ordinance allowing Sunday alcohol sales.
The referendum passed with 130 voting “yes” to 96 voting “no” as part of the city’s municipal elections Tuesday. A total of 228 ballots were cast, along with one provisional ballot.
Incumbent Mayor JoAnne Fambrough won a second term, beating former City Councilman Shane Turner by 136 votes to 92.
In the race for Turner’s council seat, Wade Champion bested Mollie Leggitt by a total of 161 votes to 63.
Elaine Stephens defeated Jeremy Watts for the Place 2 council seat, 140 votes to 88. Billy Wilson was unopposed in Place 1, and incumbents Tim Lipham and Lee Garrison were also unopposed.
“Thank you, Munford,” Fambrough said shortly after the polls closed Tuesday night. “Now, it’s time to get back to work.”
Stephens pointed out, “This is the first time I have ever run for anything. But I promise that I will do the best job I can do. I will work for a better Munford community, for the people and their needs.”
Regarding the referendum, Fambrough said, “I’m glad the people have spoken. That is just the way it should be.”
Stephens agreed, saying, “I’m glad everyone got to have their voices heard.”
Wilson was also pleased the people had been given the opportunity to vote on the measure, but said, “We’ve still got a lot of thought to be put into how this is going to be done. We’ll have to have a lot of discussion and then proceed as best we can.”
Champion was not available for comment Tuesday.