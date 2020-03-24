UPDATED: Motorcyclist killed in 1-vehicle accident in Talladega early Sunday

TALLADEGA -- A one-vehicle accident in Talladega early Sunday took the life of a motorcyclist.
According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, police responded to a motorcycle accident on West Battle Street just after midnight Saturday. Roger Frazier, 68, of Talladega, was initially transported to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center by North Star ambulance, then airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.
Murphy said Frazier was pronounced dead from his injuries at 11:07 a.m.
According to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Frazier was eastbound on West Battle Street on a 2003 Harley-Davidson XL200 when he apparently lost control.
He ran off the road near the intersection of West Battle and 26th streets. Once at UAB, he underwent surgery for his injuries but died in the intensive care unit that day.
Thompson said Frazier was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and that according to the report, the roadway was dry.