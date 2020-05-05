UPDATED: More acrimony for Talladega City BOE arises during discussion about superintendent’s evaluation (with photos)

Editor's note: This story has been edited to reflect that Talladega City Board of Education Chairwoman Mary McGhee asked, in response to a parent’s presentation to the BOE about some issues her child was facing in school, that Superintendent Tony Ball, system Student Services Coordinator Gloria Thomas, system Curriculum Coordinator Pattie Thomas, the child’s principal and the parent making the presentation meet to discuss ways to help improve the child’s grades. The original version of the story mistakenly said McGhee said she wanted to be part of the meeting.
TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education’s Tuesday meeting threatened to dissolve into chaos and acrimony several times, including during a routine discussion of board training courses and annual evaluations for the superintendent and chief financial officer available through the Alabama Association of School Boards.
AASB representative Susan Salter said that organization helped provide the evaluation for Superintendent Tony Ball in June of 2019 and could offer a similar evaluation instrument this year if the board wanted.
“We also offer a training course in how to do an effective and fair evaluation, but most of you have been through that already,” she said.
Sandra Beavers, who was just elected last year, is the only board member who has not taken this class, Salter said, but the representative said she would be happy to conduct a telephone training session with her if necessary.
The evaluation can be conducted by the board alone, by the board and other administrators, or by the board, administrators and community stakeholders, Salter said.
Electronic questionnaires would be sent to everyone participating, and the results would be tabulated and analyzed by former Enterprise Superintendent Camille Wright, who specializes in evaluations, Salter said.
The results would first be presented in a conference call involving the superintendent, board president and vice president, then submitted to the whole board during an April meeting.
The process normally takes three to four weeks, with the clock starting as soon as the board chooses an evaluation instrument.
Salter also offered the board a list of training courses that would be available free of charge, including one called “Focusing on What Matters Most” and a video presentation on proper parliamentary procedure.
Board Chair Mary McGhee apparently took offense to these suggestions, saying, “We will not be pushed … Right now, our school system is what matters most, the morale of our parents and students and faculty members and others matters. Our schools matter, our system, our grades matter.”
Salter responded that the “Focusing On What Matters Most” course dealt with things like professional development and student achievement.
McGhee also objected to the participation of Dr. Frank Costanzo of the state Board of Education, who was present Tuesday night and has been involved in the evaluation process before.
“When we consider all the havoc he has wreaked for five years in this system, I object,” McGhee said.
Costanzo was interim superintendent from February to May 2016, after the board had placed then-Superintendent Dr. Donna King on paid administrative leave but before hiring Terry Roller as superintendent.
Costanzo has also served as interim superintendent in Sylacauga and Pell City.
Board member James Braswell said Costanzo’s involvement would be an advantage because he is somewhat familiar with the system and most board members and employees are comfortable with him.
“He has a trust issue with this board,” McGhee said. “We need someone who will be neutral. We have some issues that are only half resolved.”
At this point, audience member Vic Wilson, whose wife, along with Beavers and, until recently, McGhee, is suing the board and Ball, began pretending to cough while disputing any positive comments regarding either Costanzo or Ball.
“If they were fair, they wouldn’t be in a federal court,” he said.
At this point, Ball suggested scheduling a work session to discuss the evaluation process so that it could get under way in a timely fashion.
“The sooner the better,” McGhee said. “We can have a called meeting later this week or next week.”
Ball said the board should also consider which training courses it wanted.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, McGhee introduced a new portion called “parent participation,” where a parent was called on to express his/her grievances to the board.
The mother who spoke Tuesday said she had a 13-year-old son who attends Zora Ellis Junior High School. The child had previously made straight A’s, she said, but during his last year at Graham, he and other students had been assigned to second- and third-grade classrooms doing work on Chromebooks.
Now in junior high school, he was making “A’s, B’s, C’s, D’s and F’s,” she said, because he had not been adequately prepared for junior high school while being placed in second- and third-grade classes.
She also complained she had received a truancy letter stating her son had 13 absences, but that most of them had been excused because of his severe asthma, which may have been made worse by bats.
Graham School was closed for a week in 2016, during Costanzo’s superintendency, due to a bat infestation, but there have not been any further complaints since then.
In response to the parent's presentation, McGhee requested that “Mr. Ball, the principal of your son’s school, Gloria Thomas (students services coordinator), Pattie Thomas (curriculum coordinator) and whoever else has something to do with improving your child’s grade level (come together for a meeting). We all need to get together, because no parent should ever have to come before the board and ask for a solution.
“As for the bat situation, the school was cleaned some years ago, but there have been others. Mr. Ball says the Health Department came in, but we want written notice that the buildings are clean, a certification that it is clear of bats.
“As it stands now, according to the news, bats are contributing to this virus that’s going on. We have got to safeguard the children, we have got to step up ... These buildings need to be looked at again and certified in writing that they are free and clear of bats and whatever it is that is being stated in reference to these schools.”
She added other parents had raised “lots of other issues, and that other parents have been charged with truancy, and that is just not fair to the parents.”
A short while later, as some of the parents in the audience got up to leave as the meeting went into its second hour, McGhee interrupted the business at hand to announce an upcoming community meeting she and Beavers were going to host.
“Ward 2, I am your voice and will continue to be,” she said, reading a prepared statement. “I hear you loud and clear. A second ‘straight talk’ meeting will be held by Ward 1 and Ward 2 representatives, Mrs. Beavers and I. The tentative date is March 26, with a location and time to be announced. Your presence is requested with all your concerns. Mrs Dyer (special education coordinator Melissa), G. Thomas, P. Thomas and all principals, along with others, are invited. Parents have questions, and they need answers.”
Beavers added “I’ve been getting emails from concerned parents about their feelings. I’m doing my due diligence, and I will have answers. You may not like them, but keep speaking.”
Further coverage of Tuesday’s meeting will appear in future editions of The Daily Home.