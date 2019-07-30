EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to correctly reflect which hospital each victim was transported to and to add the time of the shots fired call. The original story stated incorrectly that one of the victims was taken to UAB.
TALLADEGA -- Talladega police Monday were investigating a shooting that wounded two people and damaged two automobiles at a party on Howell Cove Road early Sunday.
A “shots fired” call on the 4000 block of Cove Shocco Road came in just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
The events leading up to the shots being fired were still under investigation and not entirely clear as of Tuesday afternoon.
The first victim, a 38-year-old man, was hit three or four times, and had to be airlifted to the main campus of Huntsville Hospital.
A 23-year-old woman who was sitting in a car parked in front of the house was hit once in the shoulder and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta overland by Northstar Ambulance.
Thompson said the trauma unit at University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, the nearest tier one trauma center, was full at the time and could not accept either patient.
No word on the condition of either patient was available Tuesday afternoon.
At least one other vehicle that was parked in front of the house was struck by a bullet and sustained damage, according to the incident and offense report. That vehicle was not occupied at the time it was shot into, however.
No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.