EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story was based on faulty information. The story has been changed to reflect a corrected accident report.
TALLADEGA -- A two-vehicle accident in Talladega Aug. 23 sent a Lineville woman to the hospital, according to police.
The accident happened at the intersection of Alabama 77 and Alabama 34 around 3:45 p.m. Jackie Freeman, 85, of Talladega, was driving a 2002 Buick Lasabre and was making a turn when she failed to yield to a 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by Dominique Cosby, 26, of Lineville, according to Capt. John McCoy.
Witnesses said Cosby tried to swerve out of the way, but the front of her vehicle hit the back of Freeman’s, McCoy said.
Cosby was taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega by North Star Ambulance. Information on her condition was not available Thursday evening.