UPDATED: James McGowan upset in bid for 9th term on Pell City Council, Mayor Bill Pruitt re-elected (with photos)

PELL CITY -- On a night that went mostly the way of incumbents in Pell City, challenger Ivi McDaniel stole the spotlight by pulling a shocker.
McDaniel, who challenged longtime incumbent James McGowan for the District 2 seat on the City Council, prevailed with 242 votes to McGowan’s 163.
McDaniel is a substance abuse counselor at Fresh Start Recovery Ministry and the director of We Win Recovery. The mother of three has never held political office. That will change when she takes the oath of office with the rest of Tuesday’s winners in November.
McDaniel said that she felt overwhelmed, ecstatic and happy after hearing the results. She said her first step when taking office will be to start building a relationship with the rest of the council.
McGowan, who was seeking his ninth term and has served on the council for 32 years, said he gave the race his best shot and wished his opponent well.
“I am sure she will do a good job,” he said.
McGowan said he was thankful for the support he received during the election and every election he has taken part in.
Incumbent Mayor Bill Pruitt won a resounding victory in claiming a second term with 1,472 votes to Jonna Roberson’s 552.
“While I am extremely pleased with the result,” Pruitt said, “I just appreciate everyone that ran.”
Pruitt said everyone who participated showed courage by putting themselves out there, and one thing they all have in common is the desire to serve the community.
School board Place 4, the only three-way race on the ballot, will go to a runoff Oct, 6. Incumbent Tammie Williams received 297 votes, and challenger Greg Crump garnered 290. Shulanda Keller was third with 71.
School board Place 5 incumbent Eldon Hall lost his bid for re-election as Norman Wilder prevailed with 290 votes to Hall’s 219.
The final two races on the ballot belonged to incumbents.
Jason Mitcham won re-election in council District 4 with 514 votes to challenger Maurice Keller’s 141.
Laurie Mize Henderson also won re-election with 156 votes to Demetria Shepard’s 74 for the District 3 school board seat.