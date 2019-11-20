EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect that the theft took place sometime between 4 p.m. Oct. 29 and 3 p.m. Nov. 1. One of the dates given in the original story was incorrect.
The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday was investigating the theft of almost $20,000 worth of equipment belonging to an out-of-state contractor working on Interstate 20.
The theft occurred sometime between 4 p.m. Oct. 29 and 3 p.m. Nov. 1 at the 178 mile marker in Munford, according to Capt. Mike Jones.
The items reported stolen include a power rake valued at $8,500; a power head valued at $4,000; a welder valued at $4,000; two Argos valued at $2,500; and a set of power forks valued at $800.
Jones said the report does not describe the equipment beyond what it is worth, but it would appear that most of the items stolen, other than the welder, would be used to maintain shoulders and rights of way.
All of the stolen property is listed as belonging to National Construction of Wisconsin.
As of Monday, there were no witnesses or suspects in the case.
Anyone with information about the thefts should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or post an anonymous online tip at http://www.talladegasheriff.mattfuller85.com/crime-tip/.