UPDATED: Heigl, Fowler, Nix, Perryman win re-election in Sylacauga despite crowded field

SYLACAUGA – Voters elected James “Jim” Heigl to a second term as mayor of the Marble City. They also awarded second terms to three incumbent council members.
Two councilmen lost their seats, and the District 4 winner will be determined by a runoff.
Heigl garnered 59 percent of the vote in the mayor’s race in the field of six candidates. Runner-up Richard “Rick” Morris finished with 31 percent. Heigl got 1,223 votes to Morris’ 650.
The other four candidates: Baxter Bozeman, 64 votes; Joseph Hamilton, 29; Michael R. James, 41; and Jamie Lee Powell, 54.
Heigl was thankful for the win. He said, “The good Lord and the people were with me, and I promise the citizens of Sylacauga I will do the best I can for them.
“I will work to continue the development of our city in bringing businesses here. We have some things on the table with businesses coming to Sylacauga. As we work to bring businesses here, I don’t want to raise taxes.”
He added he wants the council to step back some and look at the proposed project to build a new community center and new pool.
“The $12 million projected to do this is a lot of money,” he said. “I think we are moving too fast. Let’s slow down. Again, I just want to thank the citizens for placing confidence in me. I promise my door is always open and I still will maintain that openness in my office.”
District 3 Councilman Donnie Blackmon lost his seat, and two newcomers to politics will face each other in a runoff to replace him Oct. 6. They are Timothy “Nate” Brewer and DeCorey Hale.
Blackmon garnered 86 votes compared to Brewer’s 162 and Hale’s 103. A candidate must receive 50 percent of the vote plus one to claim an outright victory. If nobody reaches that mark, as was the case in the District 3 race, the top two candidates advance to a runoff.
District 5 Councilman Dallas Davenport was defeated by another newcomer to politics, Laura Barlow Heath. Heath received 124 votes to Davenport’s 65 and candidate John Wesson’s 57.
In District 1, Councilman Ashton Fowler will serve a second term as voters cast 516 votes for him. He had two opponents, Mike Landers and Albert L. Patton. Landers received 93 votes, while Patton had 61.
District 2 Councilwoman Tiffany Nix captured her seat for a second term by defeating Andrew Morgan and Laffarin “Deon” Smith. Nix had 203 votes, while Morgan had 82 and Smith 13.
Incumbent Councilman and current council President Frank “Lee” Perryman defeated Jonathan “Jon” Hall and Jada Thomas-Combs for the District 4 seat. Perryman got 283 votes to Hall’s 103 and Thomas-Combs with 98.