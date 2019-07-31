ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- A substitute teacher working in the St. Clair County school system has been indicted on charges of having sexual intercourse with two different high school students.
Whitley Mizzell, 31, of Ragland, was indicted by a St. Clair County grand jury July 26 on two counts of sex with a student, according to court records. The victim in both cases is the same student. A second indictment charges her with one count of sex with a different male student.
According to St. Clair County Jail records, Mizzell’s bond was set at $15,000 total. She posted bond and was released just over half an hour after being booked into the jail Wednesday afternoon.
St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Mike Howard said Wednesday evening that Mizzell was employed as a substitute through a third party, adding she was not and had never been an employee of the St. Clair County Schools.
Howard added that all the system’s substitute teachers are hired through Willsub, a Michigan-based company with offices in Odenville.
“We have a contract with them,” he said. “We contact the company through a representative.” He could not say at which school or schools the alleged abuse might have taken place.
He added Mizzell is no longer allowed on St. Clair County Schools property, and that she had been removed from the substitute list for Willsub.
A Willsub representative was not available Wednesday afternoon.
Mizzell’s indictment charges her with sexual intercourse with a student under the age of 19 and deviant sexual intercourse with a student under the age of 19 in the first case, and with sexual intercourse only in the second.
Both charges are class B felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.