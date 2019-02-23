RIVERSIDE – St. Clair County Sheriff Billy J. Murray said his office is assisting the Riverside Police Department with a death investigation.
“This investigation started early Saturday when a male body was found off Depot Street at Police Camp Road, about 2 miles deep into the woods behind where Pleasant Grove Baptist Church is,” Murray said. “The body was found on some hunting club property.
“We are still in the early stages here and haven’t pieced anything together.”
St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Joe Sweatt said the victim was a 76-year-old white male who was found near an old abandoned house. Sweatt pronounced the victim dead at 12:59 p.m.
“The cause of death has not been determined as of yet, and that’s why we are sending his body to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville,” Sweatt said. “He appeared to have had multiple gunshots to the body. I am unable to release the name of the victim at this time because his next of kin has yet to be notified.”
Murray said the incident continues to be under investigation.
