Talladega police Tuesday were investigating a Friday night shooting on Washington Avenue that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old Talladega man early Saturday.
Courtney Jamar Brown was shot in Talladega around midnight Friday and was initially taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, according to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
Brown was then transported to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, where he died of an apparent gunshot wound around 3 a.m. Saturday.
According to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Brown was at a party Friday night when he was shot once in the head with a 9 mm handgun. Investigators continued to interview witnesses throughout the day Tuesday.
Although Brown is a Talladega resident, Thompson said he did not live on Washington Avenue, where the shooting took place.
Police arrived on the scene after receiving a 911 call, Thompson said. Brown was taken to the emergency room by ambulance, then transported to Birmingham over land due to bad weather. He was pronounced dead after arriving at UAB.
Brown’s body was transported to the state forensics lab in Montgomery, where an autopsy will be performed, Murphy said.
According to the incident media log released Monday morning, investigators are also looking into a shooting into an occupied dwelling on Butler Avenue about two hours after Brown was shot.
Thompson said eight to 10 rounds appear to have struck the back of a house, penetrated into the interior of the house in several places and damaged a refrigerator.
At least 10 more rounds were fired into the back of an unoccupied Dodge Charger at the same address.
No people were injured, but a dog at the residence was hit and subsequently died, according to Thompson.
It was not entirely clear Tuesday if the two incidents were related or how. A rifle appears to have been used in this incident.
Brown’s is the fourth fatal shooting in the city of Talladega during 2019. Two of those investigations were closed with arrests, one on a murder charge and one on a manslaughter charge. The third case remains open.
The Daily Home will provide more information as it becomes available.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-2114.