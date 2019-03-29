A legally blind Talladega man was killed Friday and three other pedestrians were critically injured after being struck by a car driven by a 16-year-old on East Street.
Talladega police said the driver was traveling southbound on East Street at 9:40 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, striking four pedestrians.
Tyrone Jordan, of Talladega, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, who said Jordan was legally blind. Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind Director of Institutional Advancement Lynne Hanner said Jordan was a retired Alabama Industries for the Blind employee.
Natisha Lovett, of Talladega, was also struck while driving a motorized scooter. Her exact age was not available Friday, but Thompson said she was in her 30s. Hanner added Lovett is a graduate of the Alabama School for the Blind and is employed at AIB.
Lovett was treated for critical injuries by NorthStar Ambulance before being airlifted by Lifesaver helicopter to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, where she remained in critical condition Friday afternoon.
Two girls, ages 6 and 9, were also critically injured and airlifted via Lifesaver to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, where they both remained in critical condition.
Police said the driver did not appear to be under the influence or suffer any injuries. The driver was transported to Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar for additional testing.
Alabama Power also responded to repair and replace a nearby power pole that was struck during the accident.
The accident remained under investigation late Friday by the Talladega police.