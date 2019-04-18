TALLADEGA -- Jimmy Carter, the only surviving original member of the Blind Boys of Alabama, returned to his alma mater Thursday to record a new song with approximately 30 Alabama School for the Blind students inside the Bessie L. Priester Recording Studio.
The studio is part of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind’s Eugene Landreth Music Center.
The new song, “I’m with You Still,” was written by musician, songwriter and entrepreneur Ron Pullman as a tribute from Carter to his longtime friend, classmate and band member, Clarence Fountain.
The musical collaboration has also been deemed as the ASB Class of 2019’s class song.
Guests will get a first listen of “I’m with You Still” during graduation May 23.
“I’m just humbled to be back,” Carter said. “I’m overwhelmed. The students sound great on the song.”
According to AIDB President Dr. John Mascia, the collaborative project has been months in the making and manifested during a chance meeting at a concert in Birmingham last summer.
“I met Jimmy and Ron when several students and I attended a Ronnie Milsap concert and got to go backstage,” Mascia said. “We knew we wanted to get Jimmy in our recording studio with the kids, and thankfully, he liked the idea. It’s really been special.”
The recording process for the song will take multiple hours of different sessions to fully complete. During Thursday’s session, ASB students in grades 2-12 provided their vocals to the song’s chorus and bridge. Carter recorded his part for the track during an earlier session.
AIDB officials said six ASB students visited Sound Birmingham recording studio on Wednesday to get some early practice before Thursday’s session. During the trip, mixing was done to the track’s background vocals, which were sung by the six students.
“The song will, hopefully, be released by June 1, but we don’t have a confirmed date yet.” Pullman said. “We will be sure to let everyone know when the recording is completed. Everything has gone so well and sounds beautiful. I had tears in my eyes listening back.”
Prior to recording their parts for the new song, students were able to conduct a question-and-answer session with Carter to learn more about his experiences with the Blind Boys of Alabama.
One student asked Carter if he always wanted to be a singer.
“I wanted to be a lawyer when I was a kid,” the 87-year-old Carter said. “God decided that music was for me. It was something I believe I was born to do.”
One student asked the Grammy award-winning singer if he still gets nervous performing.
“No,” Carter answered. “I always enjoy getting a feel of the crowd before I start singing. That’s how I know I have their attention.”
Another student asked Carter how often he and the current members of the Blind Boys of Alabama tour.
“We are on the road 150 to 200 days out of the year, ” Carter replied, “It’s a lot of traveling, and I plan to slow down soon.”
According to AIDB officials, the group’s eight-decade career includes more than 60 albums and numerous awards, along with performances at the White House and tours around the globe.
“I’ve been able to perform for Presidents Clinton, (George W.) Bush and Obama,” Carter said. “Bush was the friendliest to me, and Obama even asked us to do an encore.”
An AIDB press release notes that in 1939, George Scott, Carter, Fountain and several other classmates began performing together at schools and churches around the Talladega area.
In 1944, group members decided to leave school and try to make a living doing what they loved most, music. Carter didn’t initially travel with the group due to his age, but reunited with the other members in the 1950s.
During the Q&A, Mascia asked Carter if he ever dealt with self-doubt and if his lack of sight kept him from doing anything he wanted to do.
“I have never doubted what I could do or my abilities,” Carter replied. “I’m a doer not a talker. I believe I can achieve anything I set my mind to. I am limitless.”
Pullman, who is also an artist, painted a special piece commemorating the song and presented it to AIDB officials Thursday.
“We had everyone who has involved in the project to sign the painting,” Pullman said.
The piece, which includes lyrics to “I’m with You Still,” will also be sold to the public in the form of screen prints at a later date.
“All of the proceeds will go to AIDB,” Pullman said. “It’s been a wonderful project to be a part of. We can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
The Eugene Landreth Music Center has been utilized by ASB students since September 2015.
It is named after the institution's first band director, Eugene Landreth, or “Pap,” as many of his students called him.
In addition to the recording studio, the music center includes space for chorus, band and piano classes, a music library and private practice rooms.
The recording studio was specifically funded by gifts from AT&T and from the Joseph Bond Priester Estate.
To learn more about the song’s release, contact AIDB Director of Institutional Advancement Lynne Hanner at 256-761-3206, or visit www.ronpullmanmusic.com.