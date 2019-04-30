EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect that the grand opening was April 20-21. A previous version gave the wrong date.
MUNFORD -- Best Buds Nursery at 240 Lower Lake Lane in Munford held its grand opening April 20-21. The owners are Jennifer Gay and Justin Howard.
To reach the nursery, turn onto Cheaha Road, go past Camp Mac and the lake and turn left at the second drive where the Best Buds sign is and follow the arrow right down the driveway.
The nursery offers a variety of fruit trees, nut trees, flowering trees, annual plants, perennial plants, herb plants, veggie plants, succulents and moss. All edible plants are the plants only; no harvest for sale. The nursery also offers quail eggs when in season and assorted smoked salt blends.
Contact information: phone, 205-438-2397; website, bestbudsnursery.com; and email, bestbudsnursery@gmail.com.