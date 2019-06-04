SYLACAUGA -- A Sylacauga man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 17-year-old Hoover girl last summer.
Owen Ledon Wallace, 24, was arrested June 1 by Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies and transported to the Talladega County Metro Jail, where he was held on a $25,000 bond, according to a press release from Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson.
Wallace is accused of fatally shooting Casey Nicole Kizer on July 25 at Fleetwood Metal in Sylacauga. Wallace was an employee there, according to Johnson’s release.
According to Johnson, Kizer and a group of friends went to Fleetwood Metal to meet with Wallace the night she died.
“An altercation occurred at the location between Wallace and a male in the victim’s vehicle leading to the gunshot,” Johnson said. “The victim, Kizer was transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center by said group of friends, in their personal vehicle, where she later died from her injuries.
“This case is still under an active investigation. Additional charges could be filed on separate suspects that were present and played a role in the act that caused Kiser’s death.”
Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens said Wallace had been arrested after being indicted by a grand jury earlier this year. The grand jury, he explained, did not find Wallace acted with intent when he shot Kizer.
“I can’t go into a lot of detail, but the grand jury determined that he recklessly caused the death rather than intentionally causing it,” Giddens said.
According to accounts published at the time, a suspect in Kiser’s killing was developed fairly early on, but delays in forensics testing, among other factors, delayed the arrest.
According to her obituary, Kizer attended Spain Park High School but graduated from Valleydale Christian Academy.
“She was looking forward to beginning her college career at (University of Alabama Birmingham) in the fall,” the obituary says. “She loved spending time with her dog, being outdoors at the lake and playing softball with her many friends she made through the years.”
Wallace posted bond and was released from jail Monday afternoon.
Kizer’s killing was one of three fatal shootings in Sylacauga in the last half of last year. Melissa Joy McDonald, 34, was killed at the AOC station on Alabama 21 on Aug. 30, and Jerry Ray DeLee, 67, was killed Nov. 17. A person of interest in DeLee’s killing was in custody earlier this year but has not been charged in the killing as of Tuesday afternoon.
Giddens said investigations into both cases are still ongoing.
Manslaughter is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction, in this case, by 10 to 20 years in prison.