UPDATED: Arrest made in killings of mother, twin sons in Munford

Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens confirms that a "person of interest" has been arrested in Cherokee County in connection with a triple homicide Tuesday night in Munford.
Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy this morning identified the victims as Holli Christina Durham, 36, resident of the home where the bodies were found; and her twin sons, Baron Joseph Durham and Branson William Durham, both 13. The cause of death for all three appeared to be from stab wounds.
They were pronounced dead at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Murphy said.
Kilgore said investigators were looking for a third sibling, 16-year-old Landon Durham, who is missing and is considered a person of interest in the case. He said in an email that there is no known threat to the community at this time. The case has been turned over to Giddens.
Around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, Giddens said that a person of interest was in custody in Cherokee County, but could not confirm that this person was the same individual mentioned by the sheriff.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver said a deputy spotted the person of interest around 7:30 a.m. driving on Cherokee County 71 and followed the person until backup arrived.
Shaver said deputies then pulled the person over just past the Etowah County line.
Shaver also declined to name the person.
The person in custody in Cherokee County has not been charged with any crime, Giddens added.
The home where the Durhams were found is on Roy Lackey Lane, less than a mile east of Munford High School.
Talladega County Schools superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey gave The Daily Home a statement this morning:
"Last night, we learned of a tragedy in the Munford community. Like any small town, when tragedy strikes it effects the entire community including the school community. Our focus is to support the school family during this difficult time. We have additional counselors available to provide a helping hand and listening ear to our Munford students and staff."
According to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office late Tuesday night,The East Alabama Metro Crime Center, Oxford Police Department, Munford Police Department, and Munford Volunteer Fire Department are all assisting with the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 256-761-2141, or E-911 at 256-761-1556, or leave an anonymous tip at www.talladegasheriff.com.