UPDATED: 2 teens charged with robbery in Pell City following chase Sunday

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Police Department has arrested two 16-year-olds in connection with an armed robbery Sunday morning.
Police Chief Paul Irwin said the incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. at the AOC Food Mart on Alabama Highway 34.
He said as employees were opening the store, a teen entered and demanded money from the cash register while holding a gun.
Irwin said the suspect then left the store and got into a waiting vehicle driven by another teen. The chief said the pair then left traveling north on 34, where they were soon spotted and pursued by officers.
He said the pair were chased until the driver lost control of the vehicle near Pleasant Valley Road and spun out. Irwin said the teens abandoned their vehicle and fled into nearby woods.
Irwin said they were found shortly after thanks to cooperation from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and the K9 Unit from the St. Clair County Correctional Facility.
According to Talladega police Detective Jeremy Faulkner, the vehicle the suspects allegedly used in the robbery and subsequent chase was first reported stolen from the Curry Court Public Housing Project in Talladega between 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Faulkner said the owner left the keys in the vehicle overnight. A supplemental report listed the vehicle, a 2007 Nissan Sentra, as being recovered in Pell City about 8 a.m. Sunday morning.
Irwin said his department plans to pursue charges against the two juvenile suspects as adults due to robbery with a deadly weapon being a class A felony in Alabama.
Irwin said he was proud of the work put in by his officers and the other departments.
“We are very lucky no one was hurt physically,” he said.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said he finds cooperation is imperative in cases like these.
“We pool our resources,” Murray said, “regardless of jurisdiction, to close the case.”