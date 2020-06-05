UPDATED: 2 charged in connection with shooting death of Moody police officer (with photos)

MOODY -- St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said Friday he has given authorities the green light to issue capital murder warrants for two people who allegedly killed a Moody police officer Tuesday night.
Tapero Corlene Johnson, 27, of Birmingham, and Marquisha Anissa Tyson, 28, of Birmingham, were taken into custody Tuesday night in connection with the death of Sgt. Stephen Williams.
Harmon made the announcement during a press conference at the Moody Civic Center. The suspects are being held in the St. Clair County Jail.
The district attorney said evidence will show Williams responded to a 911 call to the Super 8 hotel and was killed by gunfire that ensued. Harmon said the investigation continues, limiting what he can say. He said the capital murder warrants would be served Friday.
Harmon offered no details about the 911 call or the motives of the suspects.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell confirmed Wednesday that Williams, 50, of Alabaster, died from gunshot wounds late Tuesday.
Russell said Williams was transported to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his wounds at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday.
Moody police Chief Thomas Hunt said Williams, a 23-year law enforcement veteran, wanted to get promoted to lieutenant while with the Moody Police Department. Hunt said Williams will be promoted to that rank posthumously and referred to from this day forward as Lt. Stephen Williams.
“I remember the day that he applied to be a Moody police officer three years ago,” Hunt said. “I couldn’t ask for a better officer or supervisor.”
Hunt said Williams was a top notch officer and a great role model.
“Our officers are hurting. Our police department is hurting. We lost a brother,” Hunt said.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said law enforcement agencies across the state have assisted in the ongoing investigation.
“It’s been overwhelming,” he said. “It’s a very ongoing, complex and intense investigation.”
Authorities also expressed their deepest sympathy to the Williams family and added that the Moody police officer was “very heroic.”
Hunt also thanked the public for its overwhelming support.
“Our police department has received calls, emails, texts, not just from our state, but from all over our nation.”