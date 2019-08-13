TALLADEGA -- The Talladega County District Attorney’s Office is handling the investigation of a fatal shooting in the Knoxville Homes area of Talladega on Tuesday.
Coroner Shaddix Murphy identified the deceased as Javaon Ousley, 19, a resident of Knoxville Homes. Ousley was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound, Murphy said, but his body was being sent to the state forensics lab for a detailed autopsy.
Talladega police Chief Jason Busby deferred to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens for any details on the case, as did Murphy.
Giddens confirmed his office was involved in the investigation along with the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and Talladega police. He said the shooting would have happened sometime around 2 p.m., and it appeared an off-duty Lincoln police officer had been involved.
The Lincoln Police Department issued a statement Tuesday evening, saying, “An off-duty officer, conducting his personal business, was involved in a critical incident in Talladega, near Knxoville Homes, when he was non-critically injured. The officer was shot in the arm, evaluated and treated at a local hospital, and released earlier this afternoon. Any further questions or concerns should be directed to the District Attorney’s Office.”
The officer involved is currently on paid administrative leave.