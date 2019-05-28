TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting at Talladega Downs that took the life of an 18-year-old.
Damonte Battle, of Talladega, was shot around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of the apartment complex, according to police Capt. John McCoy. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
Battle was taken to Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical but was never stable enough to be transferred to Birmingham. He was pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour later.
The body was sent to the state forensics lab for autopsy, but no results were available Tuesday. McCoy said he did not want to comment on how many times Battle had been shot or in what parts of his body until after the medical examination had been completed.
Battle did not live in the apartment where he was shot, McCoy said.
As of Tuesday, there was no evidence Battle’s killing was related to any other crime, he added.
According to Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball, Battle was a member of the Talladega High School Class of 2019. He graduated Thursday.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by Terry’s Metropolitan Mortuary.
Battle’s is the third fatal shooting in the city of Talladega in 2019. Tourious Morris, 38, was shot to death on Savory Street on March 27. Roderick Burns, also 38, was arrested the following day and charged with murder. He remains in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Deqarius Brown, 27, was fatally shot at City Court II Apartments on May 11. His killing remains under investigation by Talladega police.
Sunday’s incident was the 10th shooting reported at Talladega Downs since June 2018. The other incidents reported were June 22, July 21, Aug. 26, Oct. 14, Oct. 24, Dec. 19, Dec. 31, Jan. 22 and March 25. The January incident was the first one before Sunday where anyone was hit, and the injuries to that victim were not life-threatening. The others all involved shooting into apartments and/or vehicles.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.