UPDATE: Two Talladega men charged with armed robbery in connection with attack on paraplegic (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Two Talladega men have been charged with armed robbery, and one of the two is also facing attempted murder chargers.
Brandon Jerel Funderburg, 27, was charged with attempted murder and armed robbery Monday morning after being arrested on lesser charges following a traffic stop Saturday night. His co-defendant, Adrian Decorick Swain, 21, was also arrested Monday in connection with the same robbery.
According to Detective Jeremy Falkner, Funderburg was given a $100,000 bond on the attempted murder charge, but he will not be getting out of jail any time soon because he was out on bond in two other armed robbery cases when the incident leading to the current charges allegedly took place.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Swain’s bond was set at $30,000 for robbery in the first degree only.
Falkner said officers with the city’s Street Crimes Unit were patrolling around 8:20 p.m. Saturday when they pulled a vehicle over on Pearl Street near the intersection of Dixie Avenue. Funderburg, who was allegedly a passenger in the vehicle when it was pulled over, jumped out and ran toward the woodline near Westgate Homes, where he was caught, Falkner said.
Funderburg allegedly had an Oxycodone tablet in his pocket at the time of his arrest, Falkner added.
Funderburg was initially charged with public intoxication and attempting to elude. It was not clear Thursday if he had been charged with anything in connection with the Oxycodone.
Both Swain and Funderburg were served Monday morning with warrants charging armed robbery. Both warrants stemmed from an incident Aug. 11 on Long Street, where the victim, a 41-year-old man who is paralyzed from the chest down and confined to a wheelchair, was robbed by two people in the driveway of his home.
The victim said two people in masks approached him demanding money, beat him, robbed him and then shot him and left him for dead in his driveway.
Falkner said Tuesday the robbery netted approximately $10 in cash and a pocket knife.
A passerby reportedly heard the gunshot and went to investigate, and was shot in the chest for his trouble, according to Thompson. Both victims survived.
Funderburg is charged with shooting the witness, Thompson said.
Both men remained in the Talladega County Metro Jail on Tuesday night.
Funderburg was out on bond after turning himself in in January in connection with a robbery Nov. 7, 2019, at Benny’s Minimart and the robbery of an individual Nov. 16 in the Talladega Downs parking lot. During the Benny’s robbery, he was allegedly wearing a red and white clown mask.
Funderburg was apparently able to post a total bond of $100,000 in those cases, but Falkner said that bond would likely be revoked in the near future.
In 2015, Funderburg pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary in the third degree and was sentenced to 80 months in prison.
Robbery in the first degree and attempted murder are both class A felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 20 to 99 years or life in prison.