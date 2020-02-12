UPDATE: Talladega Mardi Gras parade set for Saturday, Feb. 15

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to include the correct phone number for Parade Committee Chair Lauren Deal. A previous version included the incorrect phone number.
TALLADEGA -- The 2020 Mardi Gras parade will make its way through downtown Talladega starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
As always, the parade is sponsored by The Historic Ritz Theatre.
According to a press release announcing the event, Parade Committee Chair Lauren Deal said, “We have been working on this year’s parade for months and, at this point, I sense it’s going to be our biggest and best in the parade’s 15-year history.
“We have alerted the dozens of past parade participants, and the response has been terrific so far. We now want to get the word out that we are eager to recruit new, additional parade entries.
“We are open to creative ideas and want to recruit anyone who wants to have a terrific time being a part of this huge community street celebration, parading before thousands of revelers along the route.”
There is no fee to enter the parade, she added.
“We are encouraging broad participation, like Shriner commedic units, bands, floats, beauty queens, scouting or church groups, clubs, dance studios, first responders, antique cars, entries representing businesses or companies, pets-on-parade -- or just about anything fun and colorful that can walk or roll the parade route,” Deal said.
As in previous years, the 2020 parade will begin with the line-up at the parking lot of Zora Ellis Junior High School at 10 a.m. Starting at 11, participants will head east on South Street for several blocks before cutting over to East Battle Street, heading east, circling The Square and then cutting back across to South Street.
Of course, a Mardi Gras parade is not really a Mardi Gras parade without throws, which are once again being provided by The Ritz.
“Huge quantities of classic mini-Moon Pies plus the purple-green-gold Mardi Gras beads by the case … can be purchased at cost,” according to the release. “These traditional Mardi Gras throws will be available at The Ritz Office, 115 N. Court Square, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays.
“Beads are $36 per case of 60 dozen, $18 per half case of 30 dozen or $5 for a bag of six dozen. Moon Pies sold only by the case (144 pies) for $36 each.”
Cash, checks and credit or debit cards will be accepted.
Ritz Executive Director George Culver said, “We are always excited to sponsor Talladega’s annual Mardi Gras parade because it mobilizes so many thousands of people to get involved, whether in the parade or watching as an enthusiastic reveler along the parade route.
“Plus a parade with before and after activities can provide that much-needed break we all need in the middle of a dreary winter season, when you can get outside for a few hours and have a terrific time partying in the street with family, neighbors and friends.
“We urge everyone to mark their calendars for Saturday, Feb. 15, for a guaranteed good time for young and old alike.”
To sign up, or for more information, please text Deal at 205-792-7438 or email talladegamardigras@yahoo.com.