UPDATE: Talladega Historic Preservation panel will meet Wednesday, Feb. 19

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the correct day of the week of the meeting. The day listed in a previous version was incorrect.
TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Historic Preservation Commission will hold a called meeting Wednesday, Feb. 19, starting at 4 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.
The meeting is open to the public, and any interested party is encouraged to attend.
The release announcing the called meeting did not say why it was being called, and a tentative agenda was not available Tuesday.