UPDATE: St. Clair Community Health Clinic receives $15K grant from CVS Health

PELL CITY -- The St. Clair Community Health Clinic has received a $15,000 Community Health grant from CVS Health.
In a press release, the clinic said it will use the grant to expand its telehealth program and increase the accessibility, capacity and effectiveness of the services it offers.
Specifically, clinic officials said they will use the grant to improve technological resources that support both the clinic and the telehealth model and to hire a part-time program administrative assistant.
Dr. Nicholas Kim, who serves as president for the clinic's board of directors, thanked CVS for the grant.
“The CVS Health Community Grant will help improve the technology in the clinic, and we are so grateful for their generosity,” Kim said. “The addition of an administrative assistant will have a significant impact on the clinic’s workflow by improving communications and ensuring that patients receive the highest quality of medical care in a timely and efficient manner.”
The community health clinic is a nonprofit facility run completely by volunteer medical providers.
The release said that due to the pandemic, the clinic has moved to a primarily telehealth model. The clinic received a $25,000 COVID-19 Rapid Response Grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham in April that was also committed to growing its telehealth services.
According to the press release, the goal of the clinic is to treat all patients with dignity and respect while providing care for the body, mind and spirit.
CVS Health Senior Vice President for Corporate Social Responsibility and Philanthropy Eileen Boone said the company is looking forward to helping the clinic fulfil that goal.
“As a pharmacy innovation company, we are committed to helping people on their path to better health,” she said. “We are proud to support organizations that increase access to quality health care because we know their efforts are critical to delivering better community health.”