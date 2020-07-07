UPDATE: Official: Man who drowned Friday had history of health problems

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies and members of several volunteer fire departments responded to a drowning on Logan Martin Lake on Friday morning.
A Jefferson County man, Stacy Long, 46, of Mulga, was pronounced dead at the scene by Talladega County Deputy Coroner Jaddy McDaniel.
Capt. Mike Jones of the Sheriff’s Office said Long was on a boat with family members around 9 a.m. Friday when he decided to go for a swim. Once in the water, he began to experience some type of distress.
Jones said family members attempted to throw him a life preserver, but he went under the water before he could grab it and did not come back up.
Long had a history of health problems, Jones added.
The body was recovered, but it was not immediately clear if a family member or one of the volunteer firefighters made the recovery.
Jones said the Alabama Marine Police were notified but did not respond because the body had already been recovered.
The drowning took place near a park on the Talladega County side of Logan Martin Dam Road. Alabama Power also responded to the incident.