UPDATE: No charges against man who fired shot inside Sylacauga biz; investigation continues

SYLACAUGA -- The man who fired a shot inside the Pickle Patch in Sylacauga after threatening to kill himself Thursday has not been charged with a crime, although the criminal investigation into the case remained ongoing Monday, according to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson.
The 51-year-old male went into the store Thursday and threatened to commit suicide before discharging a firearm, Johnson said. No one was hit.
After evacuating the store and the adjacent Giovanni’s Restaurant, Sylacauga police were able to take the man into custody with further incident. He was taken to the emergency room at Coosa Valley Medical Center and then likely transferred to a Veterans Administration facility, Johnson said.
In the initial press release on the incident, Johnson said the man was experiencing psychological problems of some sort at the time.
Johnson added it would ultimately be up to the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges would be pursued.
Since he has not been charged with a crime, the man’s name is not being released.