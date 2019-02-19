EDITOR'S NOTE: The headline for this story has been corrected to reflect that the Daughters of College City Temple #823 will be hosting the event. The previous headline incorrectly said Jacobs Chapel C.M.E. Church would be hosting.
Rev. Phoebe Presson, pastor of Jacobs Chapel C.M.E. Church will be the guest speaker for the Daughters of College City Temple #823 annual Black History program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at the Elks Lodge on Long Street in Talladega.
Presson is CEO and president of Community Transformation Ministry, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Before coming to Talladega, she worked and lived in three different countries in the mission field for more than 12 years serving in Kenya. She also received her theology degree while implementing Walking Beside Women of Faith in Uganda, Pastoral care, and legal representation in Rwanda.
Presson served as the executive assistant to Bishop C. James Jr. in the Eleventh Episcopal District, which consist of South Africa, Kenya, Sudan, Egypt, DR Congo, Burundi and Tanzania.
The theme for the program is: "Honoring the Past,Celebrating Our Heritage through the Eyes of Our Youth." Youth and Young Adults from various churches will also be displaying their talent. The public is invited.