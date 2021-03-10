Update 2021: Wise investments are paying off for Talladega County Schools

COVID-19.
Looking back on 2020, it doesn’t seem to really matter what the topic of the story is. The first couple of paragraphs will be about COVID-19.
Luckily, the Talladega County Board of Education was fairly well situated to ride out the pandemic.
“With the sudden change in the school calendar last March, the district’s teachers and students were prepared for the emphasis on technology and personalized learning used in the hybrid schedule currently being implemented. Some teachers become solely virtual instructors due to the demand and creation of the Beacon VIrtual Academy,” said Dr. Suzanne Lacey, superintendent of schools. “Approximately 1,900 students in Talladega County Schools enrolled in BVA during the first nine weeks of school. Since that time, many students have returned to brick and mortar classrooms, but 990 students still remain in full virtual learning.”
She added, “By no means is the hybrid schedule the most effective and efficient schedule for student learning, but necessary during the pandemic to protect the health and wellness of both the staff members and the students. The hybrid schedule has kept positive cases and quarantines manageable and allowed for a stable workforce.”
The seeds for success were planted years before anyone ever heard of COVID-19 or imagined a pandemic that would basically shut down society for months.
The county board “made a wise investment 13 years ago in both student learning and teacher development,” according to Lacey. Careful research and visits to successful school districts nationwide resulted in significant changes that still define the district today. The integration of technology to support student learning became top priority, along with placing a device in the hands of every student. Early on, teachers recognized the need for change and the importance of preparing students for a world that was quickly changing due to technology. Much of the district’s work was defined by the inclusion of the four C’s: Communication, critical thinking, creativity and collaboration into the instructional program. In recent years, computational thinking, a method of problem solving, has been added as a fifth C. These skills were identified by business and industry leaders as key components for student success in a high tech environment and continue to be relevant today.”
Lacey is grateful for that investment years ago. “Without Talladega County’s strong foundation, the current model for instructional delivery would not have worked very well. The transition to a hybrid schedule has taken a lot of refinement, but recent performance in reading and math by students in grades K-8 indicate that the students are progressing at increased levels compared to last year’s results.”
According to Deputy Superintendent Dr. Vicky Ozment, “professional development for teachers is instrumental in ensuring student engagement and growth. School administrators and instructional coaches collaborated with teachers to ensure maximum use of technology, time and resources. Our exceptional teachers create weekly learning menus for students--sort of a home base for learning goals, class assignments and resources. The learning menus keep students on track during remote learning days and are popular with parents because they can easily monitor student progress.”
Looking ahead, the county system’s focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) certification will continue. “Nine schools have already earned this prestigious credential awarded by Cognia,” Lacey said. “Three additional schools are scheduled for reviews this spring. The pandemic has not stopped the district’s laser focus on instruction through career technical programs, either. Health care, cyber security, building and construction and agriscience are preparing students for high demand /high wage careers with the opportunity for earning a credential in each program.
“Summer extended learning opportunities are being planned for June and July for students in grades K-3. With an emphasis on reading, summer camps are designed to prepare students to meet the requirements of the Alabama Literacy Act, including grade level proficiency.”