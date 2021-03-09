Update 2021: 'We're excited to have our children back,' AIDB president says

Eleven months after sending students home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind has brought them back.
On February 15, students returned to a more state-of-the-art facility than the one they left — one with both increased health and safety protocols and a greater technological capacity for distance learning.
AIDB President Dr. John Mascia first made the decision to send students home last March. It was a difficult decision, but one informed by precedent.
“At the time we didn’t really know what it was, but it sounded so ominous,” he said. “I kept thinking about our residential programs and how so many of our children are so tactual and in close quarters. I remembered that in 1925, there was an influenza outbreak at AIDB. I looked it up in a book that we have on our history, and I read about how quickly it spread.”
It was a scenario he didn’t want to see repeated, but sending students home presented AIDB administrators with a brand new challenge — making remote education work for deaf and blind students.
More than 400 students in AIDB’s residential program had depended on a live-in learning environment, which made the transition to remote learning even more difficult. “Especially kids who are blind, they do a lot of their learning during off-hours, in the dormitories,” Mascia said. “Our kids learn by doing real-life activities. Our residential team has put together videos, and we’ve even tried to find safe ways to go out and visit our kids one-on-one, in a way that’s distanced.”
When residential students returned this month, they found things at AIDB to be a little different. There are strict infection safety protocols in place, including screenings of everyone who enters an AIDB building, disinfection protocols (including fogging areas where people suspected of COVID infection have occupied) and altering school lunch schedules to minimize the amount of students gathered in social areas.
Despite these changes, AIDB administrators are “planning on once again trying to get back to some level of normalcy,” Mascia said. Even so, they’re anticipating some consequences from students spending close to a year at home.
“There is no doubt that there’s going to be an academic slide for our children, and there is going to be re-acclimation,” he said. “We are already putting together a plan to host remedial summer camps — more than we usually do — and setting up remedial classes after school and even on weekends, because we fully expect that our children are going to need extra help to catch up because of what they’ve lost during this last year.”
Some extra help will come in the form of capital improvement projects that AIDB underwent while its students were at home. A new K-6 facility is being built at the Helen Keller School, while the elementary building at the school for the deaf’s campus is getting a $4 million renovation. “It will be state-of-the-art in terms of accessibility, and we’re excited to share that with our children,” Mascia said.
COVID forced a few state-of-the-art upgrades on AIDB, particularly with its implementation of distance learning technology. “We’ve talked for several years about how we can use a telemedicine type platform, how we can incorporate a hybrid approach,” Mascia said. “This pandemic has forced us to look at several different and creative ways to teach our children.”
“We spent this whole year trying to build an infrastructure, spent well over $500,000 to implement distance learning and a remote work platform so that we could be in contact with our children.” That includes a new “Smart Room” that will allow instructors to communicate virtually with students.
“We all get comfortable with how we like to provide service, and the truth is, for people who have sensory loss, who are deaf and blind, face-to-face rehabilitation and teaching is always going to be the optimal way of providing services,” Mascia said. “That will never go out of style. However, we can enhance our training and our follow-up services by using these different technology platforms. The pandemic has forced us to look at other ways to provide services. And in some way, we’re grateful for that.”
But mostly, he’s just grateful that students are back at AIDB.
“It sounds corny, but we have desperately missed our children, and we know that when they’re here we can provide them services that they’re just not getting currently at home,” he said. “For so many of our kids, because of their communication access and how accessible communication is at AIDB, this is where they want to be, to be with their friends and communicate with their friends and staff, not only for academic reasons but for mental health reasons, and for just their well-being.
“Not having our children here has been very, very difficult. We know we haven’t been able to do the type of job we’re capable of doing as educators through this pandemic because of the distance and the isolation that this pandemic has caused. We’re excited to have our children back.”