Update 2021: Three questions with U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville has introduced more than 20 amendments to the Senate budget resolution, many of which are aimed at providing economic relief to rural areas that have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic has hit rural areas in Alabama and across the country especially hard, making existing challenges like access to care, availability of high-speed internet, and the existence of good-paying jobs even more difficult,” the senator said. “I’ve always said that any COVID relief bills should target those who need help most, not giveaways to those already well-off. These common-sense amendments will provide substantive, targeted relief to those most in need, including our small businesses.”
The Funding to Rural States to Support Small Businesses amendment would ensure that rural states, such as Alabama, receive a minimum of 30 percent of all funds appropriated for small business grants.
Protecting Small Business, another of the 23 budget amendments Tuberville has proposed since taking office in January, would establish a deficit-neutral reserve fund to “protect small businesses from the economic effects of COVID-19.”
The state's junior senator recently answered three questions from The Daily Home about his concern for small businesses.
Q: Why did you introduce the amendments to support small businesses?
Tuberville: We need targeted relief directed to those who truly need it most. While talks to provide additional relief are ongoing, I firmly believe that any future funds must be narrowly focused to those still struggling with the economic impact of COVID. I will continue to advocate for targeted relief, but we need to remember that the best stimulus is to fully reopen our economy and allow folks to get back to work. Since becoming a senator for our great state, I have been proud to support measures to offer additional, targeted relief to Alabamians who are still hurting.
Q: How important are small businesses to local economies?
Tuberville: Small businesses are the backbone of Alabama communities. They provide jobs, a source of revenue for the local economy, and in many areas are landmark establishments that bring a sense of home and comfort to generations.
As of last count, Alabama was home to nearly 400,000 small businesses and employed nearly 800,000 hardworking men and women across our great state. In my work in Washington, I will do all I can to fight for a pro-business environment defined by lower taxes and less regulation so that Alabama businesses are not burdened by the heavy hand of the federal government.
When I am fortunate enough to spend time in the state, I always try to visit small businesses whether it be a meat-and-three for lunch or a local coffee shop. I want to make sure our small businesses can continue to be job creators in our communities, especially as we recover from the pandemic.
Q: How would you describe the situation for small businesses in Talladega County?
Tuberville: The leadership of Talladega County has done an excellent job creating an environment that allows small businesses to flourish. The county exemplifies the fact that low tax and regulatory environments fuel economic growth and job creation. Other parts of our country would do well to learn from its example.