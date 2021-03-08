Update 2021: Talladege College president cites local HBCU's accomplishments, plans

The past year will definitely be one to remember for students and staff at Talladega College, as traditional campus life was interrupted even as the institution progressed toward the future.
Dr. Billy C. Hawkins, the college’s president for the past 13 years, said the COVID-19 pandemic created unique challenges that threatened to alter the structure of the college.
“When I received the news from the state of the mandatory shut down being in place, we didn’t immediately send students home,” he said. “We had to strategize and instantly went into planning mode. We could not just send students home.
"We had students from all over the world — such as California, where they were completely shut down — so we had to find the right time to send students home. We worked it out so that when spring break approached, students were able to leave and the semester would basically end there. Nobody knew what we were facing, and to take our time to think really helped us navigate everything in the best interest of safety for everyone.”
Nevertheless, higher education found itself facing unprecedented adversities, but that did not stop the dedication of students. Hawkins said that the college had its largest graduating class in 2020. The year was also noteworthy for the first graduates from Talladega College’s master’s degree program, enrollment up by more than 1,300 students, three new buildings opening on campus and seeing the college included in three categories of U.S News and World Report’s annual rankings of the nation’s institutions of higher learning.
At the end of January 2020, the college unveiled the prized Amistad Murals in the new Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art, where they will reside for many years to come. In the same month, the college received a $150,000 grant from Alabama Power and Southern Company to support technology needs.
In March, the new 47,000-square-foot student center was given a new name by the Talladega College Board of Trustees, in honor of its 20th president. The student center is now known as the Dr. Billy C. Hawkins Student Activity Center.
“I am so proud at the level of growth the institution has taken on,” the president said. “Back in 2008, enrollment was low, and now we have reached a point where enrollment has almost tripled. An increase in population brings diversity, and I am delighted to share that we have had over 100 nationalities on this campus.
"Even during the fall semester of 2020, enrollment still was high. I think by giving students the option to come to campus or go completely virtual showed that we were flexible. For those that decided to come back to campus, we adhered to the big three of wearing masks, social distancing and investing in rapid COVID testing that is done weekly. The safety of everyone is important.”
In the month of August, the student center officially opened and commencement was done a little differently than usual. Instead of a virtual ceremony, Hawkins said that he felt the students worked really hard to achieve their degree, and he wanted them to not have to miss out on the once-in-a-lifetime moment. So the college invested in a tent so the ceremony could be held outdoors and social distancing could be practiced.
In the month of September, after setting the record for enrollment for the third consecutive year, the Princeton Review listed Talladega College as one of the best colleges in the Southeast.
During October, the college received $3 million from the USDA to help complete the buildings on campus as well as to help with its community outreach initiatives.
December was filled with such accomplishments receiving a $50,000 endowment from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc, Hawkins receiving the Most Dominant HBCU Leader award for 2020 and Patria Gaston being named Miss National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame.
With a successful 2020, Hawkins said that his hopes for the new year are to get through the pandemic, increase marketing to enhance recruitment and enrollment numbers, expand academic growth in the STEM area and work to create a master’s degree program for business and education.
“When you strive to be the best, you become the best.” he said. “No one knows what all is endured in order to keep these Black colleges alive and thriving, a speaker once said, and it is so true. I enjoy being president and making a difference.
"I believe in excellence in all aspects of the word and that we have to give students our best to let them know we stand with them. Yes, I am more than proud of the growth and accomplishments the college has achieved, but we have more work to do. Any business is under construction, and we are a work in progress."