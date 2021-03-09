Update 2021: Talladega City Schools make adjustments during a year of unprecedented change

While it is safe to say that the pandemic of 2020 changed just about everything, perhaps nothing underwent a more drastic change than education. Students and teachers alike had to rethink everything.
In the Talladega City School System, for instance, “the school year started Aug. 19, using a virtual learning model,” according to curriculum coordinator Pattie Thomas. “For the first time ever, our schools became one-to-one, meaning devices were distributed prior to the first day for students to use in their lessons and in communication with their teacher. The teachers and students quickly became learners of how to do school virtually, with the acquisition of new technological skills like using Zoom, Google Meet, Schoology, video recording and communicating with each other on a daily basis.”
And that was just the beginning.
“”As the system moved into the second nine weeks, students could either attend school on an A/B schedule or remain virtual,” Thomas continued. “The creation of the Talladega Elementary Virtual Academy was a huge accomplishment. Several teachers across the district assumed an additional role of virtual elementary educator for all four schools by grade. And secondary students were able to continue using the APEX virtual learning, a program that has been used for years in this district.”
After the holidays, all city school students went to class virtually in January but returned to the rotating A/B schedule Feb. 1. As this is going to press, the system announced that five day per week classes would resume Feb. 15, with all relevant safety measures in place.
Although COVID seemed to dominate the news, it was not the only news, Thomas pointed out.
“The Child Nutrition Program fed the students throughout the year at no cost, and the Heritage Hall Art in Schools program has been expanded to include all fourth and fifth graders using a virtual platform and issuing individual student art supply bags. SAFE and FIRST Family Services supported schools with donated school supplies and provided student support programs, and school buses have been equipped with Wifi and placed throughout the community to help students connect virtually with teachers. Wifi on the GO was offered to parents through T-Mobile.’
COVID may have put a crimp in some athletic activities, but the Talladega High School football team made it to the playoffs and the boys basketball team won the county championship. All classrooms can now project the teacher’s voice better than previous, and all custodians, teachers and staff “have received special training, equipment and personal protection equipment this year. Emily Arrington, a Houston kindergarten teacher, earned her national board certification this year, and there has been an overall increase in the collaboration between schools and parents.”