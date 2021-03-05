Update 2021: 'St. Clair County has been blessed'

2020 proved to be a year filled with unprecedented experiences, anxieties and uncertainties, but St. Clair County officials have worked steadily through the pandemic to maintain fiscal responsibility and continue the county’s longstanding trend of planning and laying groundwork for future growth.
Donna Wood, the county’s chief financial officer, said 2020 was a trying year in many ways for residents, agencies and county government.
“St. Clair County has been blessed, and we have been able to be financially secure through this COVID 19 pandemic,” she said. “I’ve heard through the National Association of Counties webinars that some counties have borrowed money to get through the 2020 hard times, while some counties nationwide have experienced employee layoffs. St. Clair County has been able to maintain healthy fund balances, so we have weathered the storm well.”
Wood said the commission has kept expenditures at a conservative level while keeping a close watch on revenue growth which has allowed fund balances to remain healthy.
“We have actually seen increases in some revenues due to citizens shopping online and spending their money within the stores of the county instead of traveling to neighboring counties,” she said. “The local-dollar spending has benefited the county greatly. Sales tax revenue increased from fiscal year 2019 to fiscal year 2020 by 8 percent. Ad valorem tax revenue increased by 10 percent. Similar revenues increased also with an overall increase in revenue for the General Fund of 11 percent.”
Wood said there were decreases in only a few revenues which include gasoline and diesel taxes (decrease of 7 percent), lodging tax (decrease of 20 percent), and rental/lease taxes (decrease of 2 percent).
“Recently, the Association of County Commissions mentioned there could be a decrease in capital improvement oil and gas revenue due to the pandemic for FY2021,” Wood said. “We will definitely need to continue to monitor revenues closely as the pandemic continues into the 2021 fiscal year.”
On a brighter note, Wood mentioned that in 2020, the gas tax debt was paid off, so the county currently owes no debt on roads and bridges.
“This will help in 2021 to apply RRR gas tax revenue to reduce cost in the county engineer’s transportation budget,” she said.
One final thought Wood mentioned was a large capital project the commission is undertaking during 2021 – the building of a new jail in Pell City.
“The old jail is currently being torn down to prepare for this project,” Wood said. “The commission has approved $25 million for the project. It is estimated that once the project begins, it could be 18 months to complete it.”
Road Department
St. Clair County Engineer Dan Dahlke said the county paved and/or did pavement preservation work on more than 50 miles of roads in 2020. He said crews will continue to work on needed road repairs around the county.
“Bridge deck rehabilitation projects were done on two bridges in the Moody area,” Dahlke said. “A bridge replacement project should start in the later portion of 2021 in the Springville area as a right-of-way acquisition has already started.”
Dahlke added that the county continues to work with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) and the City of Moody on intersection improvement projects at the intersection of U.S. Highway 411 and Sanie Road and at the intersection of 411 and Park Avenue (County Road 10).
“A right-of-way acquisition is set to start at the Park Avenue intersection in February 2021 and at the Sanie Road intersection in June of 2021,” Dahlke said.
According to Dahlke, the county is working with the City of Moody and ALDOT to update the interchange at I-20 and Kelly Creek Road, and the project should start in the summer of 2021.
“The county has started preliminary work and testing for a road that will provide an alternate railroad crossing that will provide better access for the Trails End community,” he said. “In 2020, the county continued to work with the City of Moody and a local developer to build a road that will provide alternate route for citizens who use the Dragline railroad crossing. A portion of the road has now been built and paved. Our goal is to have the remaining portion of the road completed in 2021.”
Dahlke also said the county is working with Pell City and ALDOT on relocating a portion of Hazelwood Drive that will provide better access to St. Vincent’s St. Clair and Jefferson State Community College. The right-of-way acquisition phase of this project is near completion and the project is scheduled to be let to bid in 2021.
“The County assisted with ATRIP II grants and will assist with local funds needed for projects that were awarded to the City of Springville and the City of Odenville,” Dahlke said. “The grant in Springville will address the four-way stop at the intersection of Alabama 174, U.S. Highway 11, and Murphrees Valley Road (County Road 9). The grant in Odenville will address needed turn lanes on U.S. 411 between Council Drive and Burgess Drive.”
Final word
Commission Chairman Paul Manning said 2020 had many moving parts that have affected the citizens of St. Clair County.
“The most devastating has been the COVID-19 health crisis,” he said. “However, the many years where we have seen progress and growth have carried us through 2020 with adequate success. It is my honor to be chairman of this county commission and work with the elected officials to meet the demands of our county. We look at the finances, discuss the growth that is taking place and assess the needs that have increased in the past year to plan for 2021.
“As I say often, we have a county commission that is interested and aggressive toward having a sound government. They are not for revenue increases but rather getting the job done and making it safe for each and every person who lives, works and travels through our great county. We want a better life for all.”
The chairman said he is “very excited” about the accomplishments in 2020 and believes 2021 will be better for St. Clair County.
“Cities work well with the county to provide a seamless support system for all residents. In 2020, we did not borrow any money, even though 2021 will see us looking for revenue to build a new jail. In 2020, we began the process of updating some facilities. I believe 2021 is going to be great because we have come so far. Amazing things are ahead in St. Clair County in the next few months.”