Update 2021: Pandemic brings out the best in Pell City Schools

According to Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin, the past year has been a challenge, but the school system and the city have worked together to meet it.
“Our entire community has pulled together and really helped us get through this entire crisis,” Martin said.
One of the hardest factors of operating schools during the pandemic has been a constant need to weigh the mission of the system as a place to educate children with the need to provide a safe environment to fulfil that mission, the superintendent added. While it would be preferable for students to be in school, the system has instead adjusted to virtual learning to keep children and teachers safe.
“The biggest challenge we’ve had this whole year has been this: continually striving to meet the educational needs of our students but at the same time meeting the health and safety needs of our students. Health and safety should always be the priority, but at the same time we are an educational institution.”
Martin admits the constant balance of these factors have created uncertainty throughout the school year, but it has also made him very certain the system is full of good people.
That's not to say there weren't some aspects of the year that Martin would not have done differently in retrospect. The superintendent said that one thing he would have been helpful is a thorough orientation of online platforms for teachers and families. As it stood, both students and teachers had to learn as they went, since the school had only a month to adjust before classes began.
“That was a huge challenge for our teachers and our parents,” Martin said. Starting out, there were often issues uploading assignments and making sure students could find them. The issues have been dealt with now, but they were early growing pains.
Martin, who has been in education for 32 years, described the past year as “incredibly unusual.” Despite the strangeness, he said the courage and professionalism of the system’s teachers have taught him something important.
“It's been the most unusual time in my entire 32 years,” Martin said. “It's encouraged me to realize education is truly a profession that is worth being part of.”
While COVID-19 has been a big concern, Martin also mentioned several achievements the system has had over the course of the year.
Pell City is the home of the current Alabama Teacher of the Year Dr. Andy Jackson of Eden Elementary School. Martin said two other teachers from Pell City have now been nominated for next year's teacher of the year honor, with Megan Kreitlein of Eden being nominated in the elementary division and April Carter of Pell City High School being nominated in the secondary division.
“There are so many good things happening in Pell City,” the superintendent said.
He added the system has also added a teaching pathway in career tech and expanded dual enrollment at the high school, with some classes being taught on campus.
Martin said that if there has been anything that will stay with the system after the end of the pandemic, it’s virtual schooling and the infusion of technology in instruction.
In a more broad respect, he thinks the adjustments have allowed the system to look at student’s academic needs in a more individualized way.
“It's going to help us come out with a much stronger approach to differentiating instruction for students and at the same time create a situation where we can actually better meet individual needs.”