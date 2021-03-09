Update 2021: New technology, programs position CACC as 'dynamic economic engine’

During the past year, Central Alabama Community College has sought to focus on academics, workforce development and adult education, even as its administrators have sought to deal with COVID-19.
“COVID brings challenges every day, but our goal is to make sure everybody is safe and effective on campus,” said Jeff Lynn, CACC’s president, who took the helm of the two-campus and two-center college during the early weeks of the pandemic.
New technology, new programs and new partnerships have been highlights of the past year, providing new opportunities for students in Talladega County, where CACC has a campus in Childersburg and a center in Talladega.
“We have been meeting with community leaders in business and industry to discuss what we can do to provide solutions to their needs that will also be opportunities for our students,” Lynn said. “Many local manufacturing companies are experiencing considerable turnover within 90 to 180 days of hiring, which is costing them a lot of money. Our industrial maintenance programs, which allow students to receive Manufacturing Skill Standards Council certification, can meet those needs, and it’s amazing what our kids in Childersburg and Talladega can make. In three to five years, they can already be at six figures with a great manufacturing company in our service area. It’s something that parents can get excited about as a career opportunity for their sons and daughters.”
The president described CACC as a less expensive option to four-year colleges that can result in high payoff in a relatively short period of time.
“Our tuition is one-third of a four-year school,” he said. “Students can begin classes at CACC through dual enrollment while they’re in high school or after they graduate and save a lot of money while putting themselves in line for a great career. The FAME program, for example -- that’s the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education -- allows students to work three days, attend classes two days, graduate in five semesters and have a high-paying job in industrial maintenance.”
Earlier this year, CACC initiated a new program that Lynn believes will prove of benefit to local students in the area of the Coosa River and Logan Martin Lake.
“We are very fortunate to have a lot of water in our area. Our proximity to lakes and rivers has created a demand for marine technology. We’ve hired a marine tech instructor, and now we have the first marine tech program in Alabama.”
During the past year, the college also hired Dr. Brian Johnson as dean of academics and Michael Barrett as dean of workforce.
A flight simulator at CACC’s Alexander City campus is training students for opportunities in aviation, and new 5-axis machining equipment at the Childersburg campus will provide training for students seeking careers in automotive and aerospace industries.
“Grants, partnerships with the Department of Defense and Auburn University and funds from the CARES Act have allowed us to bring new technology to our classrooms,” said Lynn, who formerly served as vice chancellor of workforce education and vice chancellor of aerospace and aviation for the Alabama Community College System. “They have allowed us to upgrade our technology for the best advantage of our students, whether they go straight to work or on to a four-year school when they leave us, and better position CACC as the dynamic economic engine it should be.”
Such initiatives have been accomplished at the same time that administrators, instructors and students adjusted to campus life affected by COVID-19.
“We’ve been operating according to direction from the CDC and guidelines from our system office,” Lynn said. “All employees are back to campus now, and we brought back students in June, although we still have some virtual or online classes. We’re wearing masks and social distancing, and there are health checkpoints upon entering all campuses.”
CACC has also “done a significant amount of COVID testing. We’re very fortunate that we’ve had no one get infected on one of our campuses. I hope and pray it will stay that way. Hopefully we’ll look back one day and see this as something we were able to get through safely, and move on to bigger and better things.”